CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Review

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.28 10.73 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.44 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CNFinance and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 603.13%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

CNFinance beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.