Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.