Conflux (CFX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88.52 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $728.48 million and $88.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,459,860 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,184,273.1049953 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24900171 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $161,325,649.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

