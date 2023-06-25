Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $690.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $690.49 million and approximately $96.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00287158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00620112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00529676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00060248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,571,873 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,459,860.3308325 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24164794 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $91,001,437.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

