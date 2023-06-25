Connective Portfolio Management LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 3.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $6.84 on Friday, hitting $2,043.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,017.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,721.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

