Contrasting Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greene County Bancorp and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro Bank 2 1 1 0 1.75

Metro Bank has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,972.46%. Given Metro Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metro Bank is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $75.58 million 6.64 $27.99 million $1.83 16.05 Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 34.62% 18.75% 1.19% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; commercial business loans; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About Metro Bank

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.