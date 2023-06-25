Contrasting Krones (KRNTY) and The Competition

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) is one of 150 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Krones to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Krones alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Krones and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Krones Competitors -18.65% -3.47% -1.36%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A 29.33 Krones Competitors $4.37 billion $346.27 million 605.03

This table compares Krones and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Krones’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Krones. Krones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Krones lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krones and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50 Krones Competitors 1040 3764 5065 65 2.42

Krones presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.85%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 79.17%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Krones is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Krones rivals beat Krones on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Krones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products. The Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology segment includes machinery and equipment for products and treating beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, and dairy drinks. The company was founded by Hermann Kronseder in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

