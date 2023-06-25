Contrasting Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment -52.06% -559.31% -8.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atour Lifestyle and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 59.89%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

2.5% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 6.25 $14.22 million N/A N/A Melco Resorts & Entertainment $1.35 billion 4.24 -$930.53 million ($1.81) -7.10

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.