Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.06 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $78.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.51 or 0.00031033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

