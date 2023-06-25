Covea Finance Acquires 355,610 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.7% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $81,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

