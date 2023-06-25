Covea Finance Buys 62,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

FLO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.