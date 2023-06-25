Covea Finance Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $924.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $624.85 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $921.72 and a 200 day moving average of $861.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

