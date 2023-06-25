Covea Finance Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Further Reading

