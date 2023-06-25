Covea Finance Has $12.96 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

