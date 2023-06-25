Covea Finance Has $6.05 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Covea Finance cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,740 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.