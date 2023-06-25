Covea Finance Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.13% of Rollins worth $24,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after buying an additional 125,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.39 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

