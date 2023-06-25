Covea Finance Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Covea Finance lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

