Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.24

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $53.68 million and approximately $19.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007308 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.