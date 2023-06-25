Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.24

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $53.76 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007312 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.