Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Acquires 408 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

