Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.