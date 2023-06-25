Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 120 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

