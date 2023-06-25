Decred Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $218.47 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $14.29 or 0.00047324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00125342 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031038 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012907 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,285,935 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.