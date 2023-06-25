DeFiChain Market Cap Tops $260.70 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $260.70 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,034,869,229 coins and its circulating supply is 717,221,889 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

