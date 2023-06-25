dForce USD Price Reaches $1.03 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003352 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.16 million and $1,717.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00292602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00549987 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $238.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.