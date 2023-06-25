Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $212.37 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.19 billion and $212.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00288806 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012964 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,920,036,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
