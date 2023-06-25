EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) versus Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Critical Review

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and EDP Renováveis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.03 EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 215.99

Ocean Thermal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6,666.7%. EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocean Thermal Energy and EDP Renováveis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP Renováveis 2 2 2 1 2.29

EDP Renováveis has a consensus price target of $21.98, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given EDP Renováveis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EDP Renováveis is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Ocean Thermal Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

