Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $104,820.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00043929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,815,064 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.