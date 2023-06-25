ERC20 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $232.34 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $232.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.98 or 1.00047302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00958972 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $93.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

