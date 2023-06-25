Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $245.53 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.30 or 0.00059995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $245.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,501.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00288156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00627700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00535895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,650,501 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

