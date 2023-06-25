Ethereum Classic Price Hits $17.95 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $207.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $17.95 or 0.00059327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,248.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00288065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00629910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00530430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,651,531 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

