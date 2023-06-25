Everscale Price Tops $0.0631 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $112.93 million and $2.61 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,803,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

