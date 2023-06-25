Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $33.14 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $489,158.57 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,477.69 or 1.00060173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,681,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,423,232 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,681,949.22882022 with 34,423,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00112194 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $366,377.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

