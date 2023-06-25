Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.23 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $187.65 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,210,701 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.