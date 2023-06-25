Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $189.37 million and approximately $31.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,210,701 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

