Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 121,716 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,901,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389,709. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

