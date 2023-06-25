Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 714 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $458.63. 985,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

