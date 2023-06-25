Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,875,000 after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,896,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 135,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

