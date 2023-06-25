Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 551,287 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

