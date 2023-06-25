First International Bank & Trust Buys 477 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

