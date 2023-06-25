First International Bank & Trust Buys 8,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
