First International Bank & Trust Has $339,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

