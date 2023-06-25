First International Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

