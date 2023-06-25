G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,041.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

