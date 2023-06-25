G999 Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,708.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

