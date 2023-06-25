GXChain (GXC) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $609.01 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

