Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) versus Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) and Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Water Resources and Guangdong Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guangdong Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Global Water Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guangdong Investment pays an annual dividend of $10.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Global Water Resources pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Guangdong Investment pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Water Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Guangdong Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

29.3% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and Guangdong Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.81% 13.08% 1.66% Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Water Resources and Guangdong Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $47.83 million 6.47 $5.51 million $0.30 43.20 Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 1.24

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Guangdong Investment. Guangdong Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Guangdong Investment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources



Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Guangdong Investment



Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

