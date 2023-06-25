Head to Head Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and The Competition

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -35.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $2.48 billion $133.36 million 2,490.65

Analyst Recommendations

Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 199 1444 2323 26 2.55

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 214.69%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 108.52%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -8.47% -7.68% 0.32%

Volatility & Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

