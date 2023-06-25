Head to Head Survey: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivendi and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Vivendi.

This table compares Vivendi and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi N/A N/A N/A $2.45 3.70 Reservoir Media $122.29 million 3.19 $2.54 million $0.04 151.29

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Vivendi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media 2.08% 2.44% 1.19%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Vivendi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment includes CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

