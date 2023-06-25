Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $61.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,658.399513 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05169306 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,390,440.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

